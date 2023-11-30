The Criminal Court has handed down a verdict in a case involving the killing of a citizen in a violent collision on Al-Sabiya Road. The court sentenced the first defendant to 20 years in prison, while the second defendant received a 15-year sentence, reported Al-Rai Daily.

The incident unfolded when the two defendants allegedly attacked the victim on Al-Sabiya Road. Despite the victim’s attempts to flee from them, the defendants pursued him until his vehicle ultimately overturned, resulting in his death.

After carefully considering the evidence and circumstances surrounding the case, the court found the defendants guilty of causing the collision and the untimely demise of the victim. The severity of their actions led to the imposition of lengthy prison terms.