The Court of Cassation, under the leadership of Counselor Saleh Al-Muraishid, has delivered a verdict to imprison seven expatriate “money changers” for a period of 10 years. Additionally, they were collectively fined 60 million dinars in solidarity with three exchange companies implicated in the largest criminal organization for money laundering within the exchange sector in Kuwait, reported Al-Rai Daily.

