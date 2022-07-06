The sentences execution judge has issued an order as a precautionary measure to freeze the accounts of a luxury cars importing office, following a lawsuit filed by one of clients against the company.

This happened while the Ministry of Commerce continues to investigate the complaints submitted against the owner of the car office, and an informed source told a local Arabic daily that the settlement of payment to a number of complainants by the company does not mean exempting the owner of the office from paying all dues and fulfilling contracts with vehicle owners who signed contracts to receive the cars but the contracts have not yet been honored.

It is expected that many cases will be brought before the courts against the owner of the office in the coming days, in the event of continuing not to fulfill promises and abide by contracts.