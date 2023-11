The Court of Urgent Appeal issued a ruling rejecting the appeal filed by Sheikh Fahad Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah, and upheld the verdict of the Court of First Instance to seize Al-Shaab Palace in payment of the debt estimated at more than 26 million dinars in favor of Doha Bank, reports Al-Rai daily.

Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait