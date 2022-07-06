The Court of Ministers adjourned hearing into the Eurofighter deal to September 13 to allow the concerned parties to view and photocopy the documents pertaining to the case.

A local Arabic daily said, the Court of Ministers has begun examining the outcome of the court sessions of the Eurofighter aircraft deal that was concluded more than 6 years ago, in the presence of all the 5 accused who are charged with embezzling and facilitating others to ‘loot’ public money during the contract of the aircraft deal

Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR