The Court of Ministers adjourned hearing into the Eurofighter deal to September 13 to allow the concerned parties to view and photocopy the documents pertaining to the case.

A local Arabic daily said, the Court of Ministers has begun examining the outcome of the court sessions of the Eurofighter aircraft deal that was concluded more than 6 years ago, in the presence of all the 5 accused who are charged with embezzling and facilitating others to ‘loot’ public money during the contract of the aircraft deal