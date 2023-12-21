The Court of Cassation has decided to extend the deadline to January 11. 2021, to issue the verdict in the bribery case involving a municipal council member, a mediator, and a merchant concerning transactions related to the allocation of corporate lands.

In a previous ruling, the Court of Appeal had sentenced the municipal council member and the mediator to 10 years in prison with labor, with a fine of 240,000 dinars for the former and 360,000 dinars for the latter, reports Al-Rai daily.

The businessman involved in the case was sentenced to 5 years in prison with labor and a fine of 240,000 dinars. The arrests were made when the municipal council member was caught receiving a financial bribe through an intermediary to expedite transactions within the municipality.