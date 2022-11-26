The Administrative Court of Cassation emphasized the need for those wishing to complete their university or postgraduate studies to obtain the approval of their employers, whether the study is at their own expense or at the expense of the administrative authority.

The Court of Cassation said the administrative authority’s refusal to issue approval is not considered a negative decision that can be appealed, explaining that the purpose of this is to save the efforts of the state and students from being lost by obtaining degrees that cannot help the development of the nation, reports a local Arabic daily.