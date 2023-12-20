On the first working day after the holiday, Kuwaiti courts have announced the issuance of 486 judicial rulings in the name of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad. According to an informed source, the Farwaniya courts have issued 46 rulings in civil and commercial cases, as well as 19 rulings in appealed misdemeanor cases, reported Al-Qabas Daily.

Additionally, there were 74 rulings in municipal cases and 75 in misdemeanor cases. The source also noted that the Hawalli Court issued 25 civil rulings and 27 criminal rulings, while the capital’s courts released 50 rulings in civil commercial cases and 4 administrative rulings.

Furthermore, 21 rental rulings and 7 grievance rulings were issued. Moving on, the Jahra courts have issued 5 commercial rulings and 16 criminal rulings. The Ahmadi courts contributed to the tally with 17 rulings in misdemeanor cases, 14 in labor cases, and 7 in commercial cases.

In terms of family cases, a total of 45 rulings were issued. Of these, the Hawalli courts accounted for 15, the Al-Ahmadi courts issued 10, and the Farwaniya courts granted 9. The capital and Mubarak Al-Kabeer courts were tied at 5 rulings each, while the Jahra courts issued just one ruling in family cases.

Additionally, the President of the Court of Cassation has issued a circular to the secretaries of the sessions and the court’s typists, emphasizing the importance of accuracy in the preamble of the rulings pronounced starting from today, Wednesday, on behalf of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.