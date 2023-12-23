The Criminal Court has decided to abstain from imposing a sentence on an unidentified Kuwaiti who was accused of falsifying vehicle repair permits issued by the Ministry of Interior.

The case revolves around the accused repeatedly submitting a repair permit for several vehicles to various garages, reports Al-Qabas daily.

This prompted one of the garage owners to file a report, leading to the accused being referred to the competent authorities.

Subsequently, the case was brought to the Criminal Court under the charge of “forgery of an official document,” with lawyer Faisal Al-Mutairi representing the accused.

Al-Mutairi orally presented the circumstances of the case, arguing that the accusation was based on suspicion and that the investigating officer lacked concrete evidence proving the involvement of the accused in the alleged falsification.

The court, being convinced by these arguments, issued a ruling to refrain from punishing the accused.