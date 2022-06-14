The Ministry of Interior has arrested a gang four persons including a woman for selling counterfeit US $100 bills and counterfeit Kuwaiti currency for half their value.

The Public Relations and Security Media Department of the Ministry of Interior stated the arrest came following a tip-off from an unidentified source.

After conducting the necessary investigations and verifying the validity of the information and obtaining permission from the Public Prosecution, the security men raided their residence and took the gang members into custody.

The raiding party seized from the 20 Kuwaiti dinars bank notes, $100 bills, white and green papers, tape, plastic bags, white powder, a large black box, white cotton and two wine bottles.