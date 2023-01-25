Member of the Municipal Council, Engineer Alia Al-Farsi, proposes the inclusion of Kuwait City cleaners in the structure of the Ministry of Municipality and their employment under the responsibility of the Director of the Department of Cleaning and Road Occupations in the organizational structure. Al-Farsi said that cleaners used to be employees of the Kuwait Municipality and not under current special contracts.

According to Al Rai, the official suggested incorporating cleaners into the structure of the Ministry of Municipality so that they are employed under the responsibility of the Director of the Department of Cleaning and Road Occupations in the organizational structure of the Ministry, and that is for Kuwait City in the Capital Governorate only. In addition, he proposed the non-renewal of cleaning contracts for Kuwait City in the Capital Governorate after their expiry.

Al-Farsi also suggested distinguishing uniforms of cleaners affiliated with the Kuwait Municipality from other private contracts by wearing light blue clothing with the municipality’s logo. Furthermore, he proposed providing all modern mechanisms and tools for the sorting and cleaning operations, as well as modernizing cleaning methods and municipal solid waste management