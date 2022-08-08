In a Cabinet meeting held Monday, officials are keen on brewing a clear-cut, timely program for government agencies to get projects back on track by resurrecting and reducing delayed work, as well as, identifying the cause and holding accountable the culprit of the delay of these governmental undertakings.

The Prime Minister, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Al-Nawaf, called for the need to implement leadership directives and avoid complacency. Sources also told about his petition to carry out field work to serve citizens, achieve goals and keep abreast with current demands, including answering the decisions of supervisory authorities.