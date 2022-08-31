The Council of Ministers entrusted the Industry Authority with translating its vision by taking necessary decisions to materialize major projects, and form a committee to follow-up on educational outcomes and link them to the labor market. The decision, made during a weekly meeting headed by Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Al-Nawaf at the Seif Palace, came with a condition that periodic reports, filed within six months, are submitted explaining the developmental stages, achievements, and solutions in overcoming challenges. In addition, the Industry Authority was designated in facilitating the use of industrial plots aimed at benefiting the public and supporting the national economy.

The Cabinet reviewed the recommendation of the ministerial committee following-up the execution and development of major projects, headed by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled, pertaining to the presentation submitted by the Public Authority for Industry on the use of industrial plots.

Moreover, the Council of Ministers also examined the committee’s recommendations regarding the Heritage Village project on Abdullah Al-Ahmad Street, and decided to assign the Ministry of Finance in coordination with the Ministry of Public Works, the Kuwait Municipality, and relevant parties, to carry out the construction and technical works for the project, as well as, prepare all conditions for preserving the heritage buildings surrounding it.

On the other hand, the Council of Ministers also looked into the recommendations of the Education, Health and Youth Committee formed under the chairmanship of the Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr. Ali Al-Mudhaf. The recommendations pertained to the report submitted by the National Authority for Academic Accreditation and Quality Assurance of Education with regards to diversifying educational outputs in line with labor market requirements.

Al-Mudhaf decided to form a ministerial committee called, “Committee to Follow-Up on Educational Outcomes and Link them to the Labor Market,” which will be chaired by the Minister of Education and the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, to pursue the following:

1- Examine all issues corresponding educational outcomes and methods of linking them to the Kuwait’s labor market.

2- Supervise in the follow-up of the concerned government agencies to develop mechanisms for linking educational outputs with the labor market, developing the educational system and raising the efficiency of school curricula and teachers’ skills.

3- Supervise in highlighting the media’s role to encourage students to study at university levels, and guide them through selecting the majors required in the labor market.

The committee will submit periodic reports to the Council of Ministers, explaining solutions and measures during challenges in facing learning outcomes, in line with the needs of the labor market.

The Council of Ministers also discussed the committee’s recommendation regarding the project to establish horizon schools and develop school management in the stages of public education. The Council was briefed on the project presentation submitted by the Minister of Education and the Ministry’s leaders, aiming to develop a new interactive educational system and globally approved curricula and educational methods. It also included the expansion of the field of education, taking advantage of the capabilities provided by the STEM program, for example, under the umbrella of the Ministry of Education, provided that the system will be started gradually according to the educational development of students in the kindergarten and primary stages.

On another note, the Cabinet also reviewed the committee’s recommendation regarding the first and second reports for the first year of the strategy of the Ministry of Information for 2021-2026, and decided to assign the Ministry of Information to prepare a timetable that determines the ministry’s achievements in implementing its plans and requirements, and to provide the Council of Ministers, including the following report’s outcome.

The Cabinet also reviewed a recommendation on dealing with violence and quarrels, and decided to designate the Ministry of Interior, in coordination with the Ministry of Information, the Ministry of Education, the Public Authority for Youth, and relevant bodies, to continue the work between relevant sectors of the state aimed at unifying efforts and dealing with this phenomenon, in any forms, according to a sustainable vision based on scientific foundations and a well-studied awareness of the safety of society. The Council of Ministers will be provided reports on its development.

Regarding the implementation of the registration census project for Kuwait in 2021, the Cabinet discussed the recommendation and decided to urge government agencies to continuously cooperate with the Central Administration for Statistics and the Public Authority for Civil Information, as well as provide them with necessary statistical data to complete the census. The Cabinet commended the efforts of the employees of the Central Administration of Statistics, the Public Authority for Civil Information and the Office of the Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology Affairs, in implementing the record-breaking census project for Kuwait.

Moreover, the Cabinet also reviewed the recommendation of the Economic Affairs Committee formed under the chairmanship of the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Dr. Muhammad Al-Faris, regarding a report on the activities of the Direct Investment Promotion Authority on the “Offset” program. The Council decided to emphasize the competence of government agencies in preparing brochures of terms of reference, technical specifications and costs for offset projects that are implemented in their favour, and to assign these authorities to controls that ensure good performance and speedy implementation of projects.

On the other hand, the Council of Ministers discussed political affairs in light of the latest regional and global developments, expressing condolences and sympathy over the torrential rains and floods that hit Somalia, Sudan, and Pakistan that claimed hundreds of deaths and injuries and caused great material losses.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also expressed its concern and regret over the recent armed clashes in Tripoli, which threatens the security and safety of Libyans and undermines the stability of the country, calling on all parties in Libya to cease the clashes to spare bloodshed and to adopt political dialogue to resolve differences.

In addition, the Council also approved a draft decree appointing Counselor Saad Abdul Karim Saad Al-Safran as Attorney General, and submitting the decision to His Highness the Amir.

On the other hand, the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Khaled briefed the Cabinet on the fire incident that broke out in the warehouses of Mina Abdullah. The Cabinet praised the efficiency of the firefighters, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Health and the responding parties, expressing appreciation for their sincere efforts to contain the fire, stressing the need to take all precautionary measures in the future.

Furthermore, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad delivered a speech on behalf of His Highness, Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad, on June 22, 2022, which included a firm and sincere desire for the people to say the final word in the process of correcting the course of the political scene by choosing the right representative, which reflects aspirations and hopes. Based on the directives of the Prime Minister, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Al-Nawaf, the government will work in providing comfort to the Kuwaiti people during the voting process, and on the occasion of the issuance of Decree No. 147 of 2022 calling on voters to elect members of the National Assembly and to empower the citizens to exercise the right to vote. The Council of Ministers decided to approve the suspension of work in all ministries, government agencies, and public bodies and institutions on Thursday, September 29, 2022, considering it a day of rest.

On the other hand, the Prime Minister, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Al-Nawaf, informed the Cabinet of the issuance of a decree accepting the resignation of the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development and Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs, Issa Al-Kandari, for his intention to run in the upcoming National Assembly elections. The Council was also informed of the issuance of a decree appointing each of:

1. Dr. Muhammad Al-Faris, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs – in addition to his work – Acting Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs.

2. Dr. Rana Al-Faris, Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology – in addition to her work – Acting Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development.

His Highness the Prime Minister expressed appreciation for the sincere efforts made by the former minister throughout his tenure, and wished him continued success.