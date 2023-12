During the weekly meeting held today, the Council of Ministers received reassuring news about the health condition of His Highness the Amir. The Council members took a moment to pray for the continued well-being and abundant health of H.H the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed. They expressed their heartfelt wishes for His Highness’s full recovery and extended their support to the ruling family during this time, reported Al-Qabas Daily.

Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait