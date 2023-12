During its meeting last Monday, the Council of Ministers has entrusted Municipality Minister Fahd Al-Shuala with the task of evaluating a proposal to convert Block 12 in the Salmiya area. The proposal aims to transition the block into an investment system, reorganizing its layout and altering its purpose to cater to investment housing needs. Additionally, the plan encompasses the provision of parking facilities and other essential requirements, reported Al-Jarida Daily.

