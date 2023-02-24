The Economic Committee in the Council of Ministers discussed a number of issues related to drug security, such as the prices of medicines, the repercussions of reducing the profit margin and pharmaceutical trade in the private sector. In a meeting on Wednesday, which was held in the presence of the Ministry of Health and the Federation of Drug Importers, Al Rai reported.

It was noted that the Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadi, earlier issued a decision to reduce the profit margin for the sale of medicines by five percent, in which the profit margin of the pharmacy and the agent includes all administrative expenses, transportation and storage expenses, insurance, customs release, employee wages, and other expenses.