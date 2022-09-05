The Council of Ministers commissioned the Kuwait Municipality to develop a final vision that would ensure that all existing conditions in the Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh area are addressed, ensuring its organization in all aspects and the development of infrastructure, provided that this plan is completed within two weeks.

According to the sources, the municipality will coordinate with a number of relevant authorities, most notably the “Interior, Finance, Works, Electricity and Water” in order to complete the necessary studies to implement plans to develop the Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh area, reports a local Arabic daily.

The same sources indicated that the Council of Ministers reviewed the proposal for a project to develop the Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh area, given the deteriorating state of the area, in terms of urban, planning, security and housing aspects.

The sources added, “Putting the Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh development project among the government’s priorities during the coming period is due to its strategic location overlooking the Sixth Ring Road and close to vital sites such as Sabah Al-Salem University City, Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium and Kuwait International Airport.”

According to the study completed by the “Municipality” and reviewed by the Council of Ministers, the study that was carried out on the area has re-planned it to be an upscale and distinguished neighborhood overlooking the new Kuwait University (Sabah Al-Salem University) in Al-Shaddiyah area from the west, and overlooking the north on the Jaber Stadium, and for this new area near Kuwait Airport to be a luxury residence.

After the development of the area, 1,838 housing units will be provided, as well as the elimination of the problem of communal quotas and security problems, amid warnings that the delay in the acquisition of this area will exacerbate its problems and increase its cost.

The study confirmed the deteriorating state of the Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh area in terms of urban, planning, security and population, especially within the areas designated for private housing, which turned to other uses other than what was planned for it, as it indicated a number of aspects, including:

1 – High population density.

2 – High traffic density and unregulated.

3 – Low level of hygiene and the spread of dirt and rubbish.

4 – The spread of manifestations of destruction and distortion of public utilities.

5 – High crime rates and lawbreaking.

6 – Prevalence of building violations.

7 – Parking heavy machinery in inappropriate places.

8 – Crowding out families and transforming residential areas into areas a concentration for middle-income workers.

9 – The spread of diseases and epidemics.

The study said that the development of the region would achieve the following:

1 – Addressing the imbalance in the demographics.

2 – Improving the security and traffic situation and putting an end to the existing violations.

3 – Preserving the excellence of the surrounding residential areas, in addition to other projects such as the university, Jaber Stadium and the international airport.

4 – Utilizing the 19th and 20th plots to provide housing care, which were previously owned, and no specific use has been decided for them to date.

According to the study, the private sector will involve a real estate developer, as the possibility of this was studied and allowed to establish residential complexes including entertainment, social and commercial services for residents.

She emphasized that in order for the private sector to develop the area differently from the usual areas, the area was divided into five plots close each plot sub-divided into 306 to 385 plots, to be offered to private sector companies for development, and there will be competition between them to establish new patterns of housing units, in addition to 30 for multiple-use plots (commercial – offices – residential) overlooking the southern road, in addition to 8 others, provided that these companies demolish and remove existing buildings, implement new infrastructure, and commercial plots northwest of the site.

The study ended with the reselling of the plots after organizing the area by public auction:

1 – The total acquisition value of the plots (private housing + investment housing) is about 1.19 billion dinarS

2 – The value of the resale after development of the plots is 781 million dinars.

Demographic imbalance

1 – The population of Al-Hasawi area represents 70% of the area’s population.

2 – The number of Kuwaitis in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh area is about 1.5%.

3 – The number of women in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh is about 15%.