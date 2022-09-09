In line with the government’s trend towards setting spending ceilings and maximizing the revenues of the public treasury, the Ministry of Health’s plan to raise health service fees for expatriates will begin soon, which is divided into three categories.

Health sources told a leading Arabic daily that the first category includes the largest segment of residents, estimated at about two million people, between workers in the private sector and holders of family residency permits, as members of this segment will receive health care through the Daman Hospitals Company, which is likely to raise the health insurance fees when it begins operations to 130 dinars, and it is expected to start early next year. These fees cover patients’ examinations, x-rays and treatment.

The sources added that the second category relates to the second segment of residents, in which workers in the government sector enter and receive care in government clinics and hospitals, noting that the insurance value can be reconsidered, as each entity to which the employee belongs pays the insurance fees.

As for the third category it will include the visitors segment, where health insurance will be approved for them.

The sources pointed out that with the issuance of the executive regulations of the relevant law and its entry into force, the value of insurance will take into account the real cost of health service prices.

It is likely that the value of insurance for domestic workers will remain the same, as they continue to receive service in government sector facilities, or that there will be a slight increase in them to ease the burdens on the citizen who is bound by the value of health insurance for the worker.