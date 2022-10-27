The Ministry of Health is monitoring a number of positive cases of the XBB mutant of the coronavirus on Wednesday, which was detected in about thirty countries in the region and around the world, according to an Arab daily. However, officials reassured that genetic mutations of viruses is considered natural, as a number of genetic changes and mutations have occurred in the coronavirus since its onset despite several unofficial media reports claiming that this mutation is more contagious than its previous variant. Experts also noted that the technical teams in various sectors of the Ministry continue efforts to follow up on developments related to the Covid-19 disease.

The report also mentioned that epidemiological indicators and standards show the country’s current situation is stable, and that public health measures and guidelines for the prevention of the coronavirus remain in place, with the obligatory completion of the coronavirus vaccine.

A report indicated that coronavirus infections doubled from 4,700 on Monday to 11,700 on Tuesday in Singapore, noting that the danger of the XBB variant is caused by the fact that it avoids antibodies from monoclonal treatments that make coronavirus treatment drugs ineffective. A public health expert at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, Michael Damja, was quoted saying that this mutation is likely to be the most elusive of immunity.

Further, the report suggested that this new mutant was identified by scientists for the first time in August, as it is one of the many main sub-variables that evolved from the basic Omicron variant, and contains seven new mutations that make it difficult for immune systems to identify it in a way that increases the possibility of it avoiding antibodies and penetrating cells to cause infection.

However, experts stated that the new bivalent vaccine boosters from Pfizer and Moderna appear to work well against XBB, although the original vaccines are less effective against it.

The paper released the following guidelines to avoid infection:

1. Continue washing and disinfecting the hands.

2. Cover the mouth and nose while sneezing and coughing.

3. Avoid physical contact with others if symptoms or signs of illness appear.

4. Clean and sanitize any surfaces.

5. Take the seasonal winter vaccinations and the coronavirus vaccines.

6. Cover the mouth and nose in health facilities such as hospitals, and in unventilated crowded places.

7. Immediately seek medical advice when symptoms persist or increase in severity.