The official spokesman for the Ministry of Health, Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad, stressed that the health situation in the country is stable and that there is no cause for concern, saying the Ministry is closely has been monitoring the health situation what he called ‘internally’ and ‘externally’ before, during and after the (Covid-19) pandemic.

In a statement to reporters on the sidelines of the stem cell transplant conference, Al-Sanad said, there is communication between the ministry and international organizations in this regard pointing out that an increase in cases of corona virus infection has been monitored in some regions around the world and the Gulf states, including Kuwait.

He explained that the cases are still on the rise, but the situation in hospitals is not a cause for concern in terms of intensive care or wards.

He pointed out that the coming period will witness the Hajj and travel seasons, stressing the need for pilgrims and those travelling overseas for holidays to avoid closed and crowded places and to adhere to precautionary measures.

Al-Sanad called for the need to take precautions and adhere to sound health habits.