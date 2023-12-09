Home Issues Climate Climate Youth, Children and Education Day at COP 28 December 9, 2023 <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Local World marks 75th anniversary of Universal Declaration of Human Rights Local Prosecution warns against bringing in ‘Night Calm’ from abroad Crime Kuwaiti accuses ex-wife of theft Local Arrest warrants issued against two suspects Local Appeal Court dismisses criminal lawsuit filed against Kuwaiti hacker News CO2 levels have reached levels unseen in the past 14 million years. Local Ambassador Berdybay lauds Kazakhstan’s robust bilateral relations with Kuwait Local Al-Ostad to look into reasons for delay in implementing electricity projects Local Al-Shoula forms fact-finding committee Local PAAET accepts 2780 students for 2nd semester of 2023/2024 Crime Police looking for computer parts thief Regional Gulf Countries leading the way in autonomous and electric mobility Stay Connected105,502FansLike9,200FollowersFollow5,150FollowersFollow