At the COP27 held at Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav stated, that this is a ‘historic COP’ and the world has waited for a long time for the implementation of the loss and damage fund agreement.

Further stating during the closing plenary of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 27), that the transition to a sustainable lifestyle and sustainable patterns of consumption, are the main objectives India plans to achieve.

He noted that India has kept mitigation in agriculture out of its NDC’s, announcing the country’s programme on just transition, highlighting that just transition for most developing countries cannot be equated with decarbonisation but with low carbon development.

Adding that developing countries need independence in their choice of the energy mix and in achieving SDGs, as this is a very vital aspect of the global just transition.

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the decision to establish a “loss and damage fund” in a video message where he called this decision as an important step towards global just transition.