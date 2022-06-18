The Competition Protection Authority has opened an investigation with some cooperative societies, against the background of suspicions of selectivity in dealing with egg companies.

“It was noted that some cooperatives specify the company to purchase eggs and reject others, without convincing reasons,” reports a local Arabic daily quoting sources

The sources emphasized that “the cooperatives have no right to accept one supplier company and reject another, unless they have health or legal reasons that push them to do so.”

