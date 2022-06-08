The team formed recently by a decision of the Minister of Social Affairs and Social Development and Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development Mubarak Al-Aro, to support the food security system in the country, began its field tours to run a check on cooperative societies to ensure they comply with ministry decisions and circulars.

A local Arabic daily has learned from its sources that the inspectors of the Department of Cooperative Control and Inspection issued violations against some coops for deliberately hiding frozen chicken products in its stores and waiting to raise prices at an appropriate time, indicating that the boards of directors have been warned with severe consequences even with dissolution of the boards if products are not offered for sale if available in the coop stores.

The sources stressed that the ministry will not tolerate violations that affect food security or that constitute any form of monopoly by concealing products, and deliberately not displaying them with the aim of manipulating the prices of goods and increasing them in the future.

The team includes in its membership the Assistant Undersecretary for Cooperation Sector Affairs in the “Affair”, along with the Director of the Cooperative Control and Inspection Department in the Ministry, representatives of the Ministry of Commerce, the Competition Protection Agency, the General Administration of Customs, and the Public Authority for Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources.