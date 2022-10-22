The rises in food prices around the world caused by the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war, especially the chicken prices which are evident in Kuwait can be understood, but what is unacceptable is the rise in egg prices which has taken everyone by surprise since eggs are available in plenty in the local market, which raises many questions about the reasons for this rise.

Fingers are pointed at the feed, whose prices have witnessed big jumps during the last few years. A local Arabic daily said the high cost of fodder is to blame which has risen, stressing that the price of corn jumped 4 times in 7 years from 72 dinars to 123.

Sources say there is great need for state support for fodder, and to raise the percentage of support for producing companies, so that the prices stabilize, in addition to preventing exports and the Ministry of Commerce performing its supervisory role to obligate companies to adhere to pricing.

The former head of the Union of Cooperative Societies, Dr. Saad Al-Shabo, confirmed that “the signs of a rise in egg prices were noticeable nearly a year ago, when the owners of poultry and egg production companies complained about the high prices of feed globally, and the state was prevented from exporting surplus eggs, as they claimed,” referring to “after the crisis of the Corona pandemic and the global rises at all levels, there is an impact on poultry and egg products, as is the case with other food and consumer products that have been affected as a result of global price hikes.”