The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Wafra Cooperative Society, Ali Saud Al-Mutairi, announced the opening of the second branch in Wafra, reported Al Anbaa. The new coop features services provided to shareholders and consumers, and promises an increase in annual sales, explaining that the sales of the association since operation in 2019 until the end of January 2023 amounted to about 20 million dinars.

Al-Mutairi said during the inauguration that the association is witnessing a construction boom as it expands in establishing affiliated branches in the region, with the solidarity of the current members of the Board and encouragement and participation of the people of the region.