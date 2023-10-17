Kuwaiti Finance Minister Fahad Al-Jarallah stressed on the importance of concerted efforts between public and private sectors in various regional and international forums in order to highlight the promising investment climate in the State of Kuwait.

This came in remarks to KUNA during his visit to the pavilion of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority and the Kuwaiti Public-Private Partnership Authority in the Eighth World Investment Forum.

Highlighting the image of the Kuwaiti investment scene is a responsibility for all concerned bodies to help shed light on the investment map in Kuwait, he added.

He pointed out the importance of participating in regional and international forums, which would attract foreign investments, expand cooperation with markets in the world, and keep pace with developments and investment and technical activity in a way that enhances sustainable development in Kuwait.

The forum aims to facilitate dialogue and action on global and emerging investment and development challenges. It also discusses the main investment challenges resulting from multiple global crises, revitalizing investment in food security, and the transition to low carbon energy, health systems, supply chain resilience, and how to enhance productive capacities in the poorest countries.

Source: KUNA