The cooperative societies sector will witness during the coming period what they described as an unprecedented phase to correct its course and put it on the real development track, praising the recent decisions of the Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of Social Affairs Fahd Al-Shariaan regarding work in this regard, foremost of which are the controls for appointing members to the boards of directors.

Well-informed sources told a local Arabic daily, clarifying the cooperative sector work in Kuwait is one of the most successful operations and stressed on the need to update its system to keep pace with developments in this field, and enable cooperatives to provide the best services to consumers.

The sources indicated Minister Al-Shariaan has formed a committee to track violations, which he described as ‘disastrous’, which this sector suffered from during the past period, including leadership appointments in many outlets, associations and their branches, which threw a majority of these outlets out of competition compared to supermarkets, whether related to sales, or contribution to community service and sustainable development.”

The sources added that “many of these outlets have become outside the scope of governance, which is supposed to regulate their work and appoint their officials, and therefore the main challenge is to choose leaders capable of developing and achieving the aspirations of citizens, whether in terms of management, marketing, procurement, development, and others.”

The sources pointed out that “the sales of cooperatives annually exceed one billion dinars, and some associations record more than 20 million dinars, which makes it necessary to put them under controls to determine the course and fate of that money and the mechanisms of dealing and investing parts of them, away from any randomness, knowing that there are outlets that apply standards and achieve ambition.