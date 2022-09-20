At the time, when the KPC Board of Directors has decided not to renew the tenure of senior officials in the oil sector – those who have completed the legal age of 60 years or those who have completed 35 years of service, in order to pump new blood and give the younger qualified generation a shot at senior positions some the oil companies affiliated to the KPC have found a way to get around this decision by re-appointing these employees who have been shown the door by finding them an opening with the contractors in the name of a consultant.

Sources told a local Arabic daily, one former senior official working for the Kuwait Gulf Oil Company was recently reappointed by a contractor as a consultant with many advantages after the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation refused to extend his tenure.

The sources added it is surprising that this retired official, who was reappointed on private contract under the name of a consultant, exercises his previous powers, attends meetings and gives instructions to the company’s employees, in clear violation of his new job description.

A former senior official, the daily says, was replaced by the Contracts Manager in the Joint Wafra Tender Committee (JOTC), to be the first employee appointed on contract as a member of this sensitive committee as its representative on the KGOC in the Wafra Operations Committee, in addition to becoming a representative of the company and member of the Khafji Operations (JEC) committee.

The sources called on the KPC to confront the attempts of some oil companies to circumvent the company’s decisions.

At the time, when the KPC Board of Directors has decided not to renew the tenure of senior officials in the oil sector – those who have completed the legal age of 60 years or those who have completed 35 years of service, in order to pump new blood and give the younger qualified generation a shot at senior positions some the oil companies affiliated to the KPC have found a way to get around this decision by re-appointing these employees who have been shown the door by finding them an opening with the contractors in the name of a consultant.

Sources told a local Arabic daily, one former senior official working for the Kuwait Gulf Oil Company was recently reappointed by a contractor as a consultant with many advantages after the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation refused to extend his tenure.

The sources added it is surprising that this retired official, who was reappointed on private contract under the name of a consultant, exercises his previous powers, attends meetings and gives instructions to the company’s employees, in clear violation of his new job description.

A former senior official, the daily says, was replaced by the Contracts Manager in the Joint Wafra Tender Committee (JOTC), to be the first employee appointed on contract as a member of this sensitive committee as its representative on the KGOC in the Wafra Operations Committee, in addition to becoming a representative of the company and member of the Khafji Operations (JEC) committee.

The sources called on the KPC to confront the attempts of some oil companies to circumvent the company’s decisions.