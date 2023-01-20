The Ministry of Public Works signed a contract for the maintenance of the directional signs and the side grilles of the roads. According to Al-Anbaa, the duration of the contract is two years and concerned with the maintenance, supply and installation of new safety barriers, as well as side mesh fences of the road network across the country, including the highways, according to the general maintenance requirements and determined by the Maintenance Engineering Affairs Sector. In addition, traffic signs, metal works, and electrical works will be assigned for each item.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Public Works stated that it responded to 219 complaints during the rains last Tuesday in various governorates. Ahmadi had 65 complaints, Farwaniya had 42, the capital had 41, Hawalli had 25, Mubarak Al-Kabeer had 24, and Jahra had 22 complaints.