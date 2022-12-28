The World Health Organization has issued an alert regarding the presence of a contaminated batch of METHOTREX 50mg in the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region.

The organization said in a statement that the contaminated batch was found in Yemen and Lebanon after adverse effects appeared on sick children receiving the medicine, indicating that the health authorities in the two countries conducted microbiological tests on the remaining sealed vials, and the results of the tests revealed the presence of Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria, which indicates contamination of the products, reports a local Arabic daily.

The organization stressed the need to detect contaminated products and withdraw them from circulation to prevent harm to patients, and called for increased surveillance and caution at the level of supply chains in countries and regions that may be affected by this product.

The organization also advised to increase monitoring at the level of informal markets, and urged the competent authorities to notify them immediately if this product was discovered in the markets of their countries.

The World Health Organization urged manufacturing companies to conduct tests to detect any microbial contamination before issuing batches of finished products for use, and stressed the need to obtain medicines through approved and licensed suppliers, and to carefully check the authenticity and physical condition of the products.