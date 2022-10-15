While the price of eggs in supermarkets jumped by 25 percent, there are indications that it will continue to rise to 40 percent during the coming period, due to the increase in feed prices, the spread of bird flu, and the monopoly of one of the egg-producing companies.

In the face of this unjustified rise, a local Arabic daily quoting sources from the Consumer Protection Association, demanded the state’s intervention, by establishing a local company to produce eggs to contribute to price stability and follow the boycott policy.

While the cooperative societies and their branches are devoid of eggs, a cooperative source told the daily that companies supplying eggs to cooperative societies have reduced the quantities they supplied by more than 60 percent, while poultry companies increased their sales to supermarkets, some of which raised the price of eggs by nearly 40 percent.

The head of the Consumer Protection Association, Mishaal Al-Manea, said the association monitored an increase in egg prices by 25 percent, and it is likely to reach 40 percent, pointing out that the reasons for the increase are due, according to some companies, to the increase in feed prices and the spread of bird flu, which contributed to reducing production, and consequently the lack of supply, but he pointed out that these reasons for increase in prices are illogical.

Al-Manea added Kuwait has local egg producing companies and the Ministry of Commerce has issued a decision banning the export of eggsand therefore eggs must be available in abundance in the local market saying Kuwaiti companies are able to achieve self-sufficiency in the local market in eggs.