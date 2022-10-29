The Children’s Hospital project is one of the projects of the Ministry of Health which is in a design stage and will be implemented by the Ministry of Public Works after the budget gets a nod from the concerned authorities and the tender will be floated accordingly.

The sources added that the Children’s Hospital is an integrated specialized hospital with a capacity of 792 beds, including furniture, devices and medical equipment, reports a local Arabic daily.

It is located in Al-Sabah Health District, and will be built on 121,000 square meters area, with actual construction area of 690,000 square meters, and is expected to cost 440 million dinars.