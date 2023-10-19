The Constitutional Court has rejected the appeal filed against Article 80 of the Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS) Law, regarding the claim to invalidate exceptional pensions.

The appellant, lawyer Muhammad Al-Ansari, confirmed that Article 80 of the law failed to set a clear standard for entitlement to the exceptional pension and left it open to interpretation, under the pretext of the existence of an article that allows the Council of Ministers to grant whomever it deems appropriate an exceptional salary without a fixed and fair standard.