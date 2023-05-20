US President Joe Biden appeared “confused” during his arrival at the G7 summit in Japan, before he stumbled alarmingly on steps leading to the delegation reception center.

Biden appeared “confused”, while First Lady Jill Biden was leading him by the hand, to meet his Japanese counterpart and his wife, to take a photo in Hiroshima before the G7 summit.

After shaking hands with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Biden, 80, turned his attention to the prime minister’s wife and strangely bent and clenched his fist, as if in a “boxer” position, before shaking hands with her, in a strange snapshot.

The confusion and strangeness did not stop, as Biden appeared “lost” when trying to discover the right place to go, after meeting the Japanese prime minister, who desperately tried to guide the US president.

And after Biden discovered the correct entrance, the US president headed down the stairs, and here he recorded a new position of strangeness.

During his descent, the American president’s foot slipped on the stairs, and he almost fell completely, but he regained his balance in the last moments, to complete his descent safely.

This shot spread on social media, in addition to other clips, that showed Biden in a “very confused state”, and it is one of a series of similar clips of Biden throughout his presidency.