Management and Staff of

AQ Global & Al Qabandi United Company

extend their

heartfelt condolences to

Mathew Thomas

(CEO of Al Qabandi United Company)

on the sad demise of his father

A C Thomas

(17/8/1934 – 19/7/2023)

Condolences also extended

to his wife Litty Mathew and brother Cherian Thomas

Funeral on Saturday 22nd July at Pune, India

May his soul Rest in Peace.