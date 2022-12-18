The quarrel that took place in the Subbiya over the weekend which required security men to fire shots to disperse the crowd, opened the door for demands for a more organized distribution of mobile food trucks, by increasing the pace of coordination between the concerned authorities to reduce congestion and prevent violations.

Security sources told a local Arabic daily that the gathering of food trucks at the end of the Jaber Bridge has become a security concern for the Ministry of Interior because of the density of food trucks which results in young men gathering at the place and sometimes the crowds go out of control since the vehicles exceed 200 in an area not exceeding 2 square kilometers.

The sources stated that the operations room receives several reports about quarrels and accidents that are dealt with immediately by the competent authorities such as the ministries of Interior and Commerce and Industry and the Kuwait Municipality and all this because a big number of food carts are allowed to park in one place.

The sources indicated the site is not good enough to accommodate more than 15 mobile vehicles because the area is limited and the concerned authorities will work to distribute them in other locations, in order to ensure that there is no overcrowding and prevent quarrels that hinder efforts to impose security control, in addition to not allowing activity after midnight and taking legal action against violators.