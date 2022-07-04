The Higher Planning Committee of the Kuwait Municipality has decided during its last meeting, which was chaired by the Minister of Municipality Dr. Rana Al-Faris to the Deputy Director-General of the Financial and Administrative Sector, with the Deputy Director-General for Governorate’s Municipal Affairs, to prepare a proposal for a comprehensive rotation of hygiene inspectors, taking into account the non-recurrence of supervision of hygiene contracts according to each region or governorate.

The committee recommended that the inspectors be rotated periodically every six months. As for the rotation of the general observers, it is carried out every year, as well as the rotation of the directors of the departments every two years, taking into account the observations of all the supervisory authorities, provided that the deputy director-general for the governorates’ municipalities affairs establish a clear mechanism to monitor the work of the inspectors according to the circulars issued and evaluate their performance, and taking legal measures against anyone found to be negligent or dereliction of duty.

On the other hand, the Audit Bureau during a review of the municipality’s work on hygiene for the fiscal year 2021-2022, during field visits notes the following:

— The presence of many accumulated waste in yards and on main roads, and dead animals around the containers, which leads to the spread of epidemics and diseases.

— A shortage in the number of containers, as it is not commensurate with the size of the regions.

— The presence of agricultural residues and car tires that have not been removed.

— Poor equipment of cleaning centers and there is need to follow up the work of hygiene contracts, including lack of transportation to make field tours, in addition to the lack of equipment, including furniture and office equipment, which makes it difficult for the centers to tighten control over the follow-up of the work of those contracts.

The Audit Bureau asked to discuss the reasons for the above, apply the necessary fines, tighten control over the contracts of cleaning companies, and address the deficiencies referred to and provide feedback.

The Bureau indicated that the most important observations on the field tours of the Sabhan Industrial Area include:

— The low level of hygiene and the accumulation of waste in the area, which exacerbates health problems.

— Lack of tight control over the disposal of construction rubble and solid household waste, and their accumulation in yards.

— The presence of an accumulation of iron containers (new and used.damaged) related to previous or new cleaning contracts in the yards.

The Bureau recorded its observations on the municipality’s failure to renew the stocking licenses for public hygiene tender contracts, as Clause 6 of the hygiene contracts stipulates that the municipality allocate a temporary site with a maximum area of 20,000 square meters for the storage of equipment, administrative offices, a washing station for machinery, cars and equipment, and labor accommodation not exceeding 15% From the number of workers and drivers of machinery, cars and equipment.