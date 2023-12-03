The General Administration of Civil Aviation announced today that the completion rate of the first package of the new passenger terminal project at Kuwait International Airport has reached 72.64%. The Acting Director General of Civil Aviation, Saad Al-Otaibi, revealed that the completion rate of the second package stands at 68.1% as of the end of last November.

Al-Otaibi emphasized the ongoing development projects at Kuwait International Airport, which aim to modernize the infrastructure of the air transport sector in the country. He expressed gratitude for the cooperation among relevant government agencies, highlighting the government’s prioritization of the new passenger building project. His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister, is closely monitoring the progress of the project.

Recently, a meeting chaired by Dr. Jassim Al-Astad, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy and Acting Minister of Public Works, was held to determine the necessary requirements to expedite the project’s progress. Representatives from various ministries and authorities were present, including the Ministries of Interior, Public Works, Electricity and Water, the General Fire Force, Kuwait Municipality, the Public Authority for Manpower, Civil Aviation, and the Government Performance Monitoring Agency.

Al-Otaibi praised the Ministry of Public Works team overseeing the project and commended the collaboration and cooperation of all involved government agencies in overcoming obstacles and challenges. The airport development projects consist of three packages. The first package includes the passenger terminal, the central station, and connectivity with service tunnels. The second package encompasses parking lots, service buildings, and roads leading to the new passenger terminal (T2). The third package focuses on aircraft parking lots and taxiways.