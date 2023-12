A compensation lawsuit has been filed against the former Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak by lawyers Ayed Mahdi Al-Rashidi and Abdulaziz Al-Yahya, due to the damage they suffered as Kuwaiti citizens and the damage to Kuwait’s reputation and the prestige of the state as a result of his conviction in the Army Fund case.

The court has set January 9, 2024, to look into the case, reports Al-Qabas daily.