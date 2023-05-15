The “Kuwait Al-Youm” a Kuwait government publication, in confirmation of what was published by Al-Qabas in its May 9 issue, published in its Sunday issue the details about 10 tenders for road repair.

The bidding for the tenders begins today and the closing date is on June 15.

According to the details of the tenders, each governorate will have an independent tender, in addition to 3 tenders for the maintenance of highways and one for the Jaber Bridge.

The opening of bids shall be preceded by a preliminary meeting with the interested companies, to be held on the first of next June.