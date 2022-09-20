The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Kuwaiti Association for Project Management, Abdulaziz Al-Rabbah, confirmed that many companies currently operating in Kuwait lack sufficient experience in managing the projects entrusted to them by the concerned authorities.

He pointed out that training professionals has become an urgent matter during the current stage, especially with the launch of a new stage of construction and reconstruction, reports a local Arabic daily.

Al-Rabbah stressed the importance of providing the private sector with a full opportunity to contribute to development, establishing small and medium enterprises to provide job opportunities and forming a diversified production base to create an effective service sector, provided that the two elements of expertise and training are sufficient to accomplish the tasks entrusted to it in an optimal manner.

Al-Rabbah called on the private sector to be well prepared to seize the opportunity available to it to lead its role in the development plan by acquiring the necessary experience through professional and academic courses made available by specialized agencies.

He added that the presence of creative human capital is one of the most important pillars of the state’s annual development plan, which requires individuals to acquire skills and capabilities of creativity and innovation and to create a productive and competitive workforce whose returns are positively reflected economically, socially and culturally, in order to strengthen the social capital.

He pointed to the importance of using professional practices in project management, by working to motivate employees to use professional practices in project management.

It is noteworthy that the Kuwait Project Management Association is one of the public benefit associations of a civil nature, and it was registered with the Ministry of Social Affairs in 2017, to achieve some goals, foremost of which is cooperation with international non-profit entities in project management, as well as providing support and expertise to private and public entities.