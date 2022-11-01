Fadia Survive and Thrive International Cancer Association in collaboration with the French Embassy held a community walk and awareness to commemorate the 2022 Pink Month. The event took place at the Boulevard Park and mall, on 30th October.

The month of October has been designated as the Pink Month, in order to raise awareness about breast cancer, its prevention and any general based information about it.

The event was titled as ‘Together all of our actions matter’ community walk and awareness.

The awareness program was attended by many participants, it also welcomed representatives of over 8 nations as guests of honor.

The event commenced with a brief symbolic walk, led by Ambassador of France, H.E Claire Le Flecher, Dr. Rania Azmi, President of Fadia Survive and Thrive International Cancer Association, followed by the participants and guests of honor.

H.E Claire Le Flecher, later on presented a speech formally addressing the requirement of community awareness on this disease, further adding that France and Kuwait have a long-standing cooperation, this awareness program demonstrates both the countries desire to fight against this disease in numerous ways, while also expressing the delight to support the initiative alongside Fadhia Survive and Thrive.

With a desperate attempt to change the status of quo current cancer situation and imbibe science and knowledge to bring a change is the foundation of the theme of this event.

Faida Association expressed its gratitude to the French Embassy, for supporting and participating in this event. Dr Rania further thanked all the attendees, especially the diplomatic guests of honor, the association and volunteers and also the distinguished community guests of Kuwait. Adding that France has always been central to spreading cancer awareness worldwide, while being the headquarter of the specialized agency of the World Health Organization for research on Cancer.

The event concluded with a distribution of certificates of appreciation, for all of Faida’s volunteers who received volunteering training on advocacy for cancer prevention and wellness of patients and the public.