The Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) blocked 268 websites during 2022, and only lifted 30 websites during the same period.

The Al-Anba daily quoting official sources pointed out 193 websites were blocked as a result of infringement of intellectual property and publishing rights, which represents 68% of the total number of those websites, and 52 websites were blocked for not adhering to the laws established in Kuwait and the principles of the Islamic religion, which represents 20% of the total volume of blocked websites.

This is in addition to 23 websites which were blocked for various reasons, including malicious software, electronic phishing operations, inappropriate browser contents, fraud, violation of public morals, and non-compliance with copyright issues.