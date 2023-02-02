The committee concerned with amending demographics and developing the labor market will hold its first meeting today, under the chairmanship of First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Acting Minister of Defense Sheikh Talal Al-Khalid.

On January 7, the Prime Minister, His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, had issued a decision assigning Al-Khaled to this committee, which aims to achieve the state’s directions by taking measures and steps to amend the demographics, reports Al-Qabas daily.

Sources told the daily the committee will discuss in its first meeting the procedures required to cleanse the labor market from random employment, and coordination between the competent state authorities to accelerate Kuwaitization and replace citizens in ministries and institutions.