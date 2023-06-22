The Ministry of Interior plans to form a committee to find a mechanism to address the conditions of about 130,000 expatriates who violate the residence law.

The ministry sources said the committee will have no mandate to specify any deadline for ending the file of violators, but rather to identify mechanisms to help reduce these numbers.

The source confirmed that the formation of the committee will not hinder the security campaigns carried out by the Ministry of Interior to punish the violators.

The source denied the existence of any tendency to give violators any deadline to adjust their status and the possibility of returning to Kuwait, similar to the previous deadlines.

The source stated that the majority of the violators are Asians, pointing out at the same time that some of them have been staying in the country illegally for years, indicating that more than 50% of these are registered as domestic workers, Article 20.