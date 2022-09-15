The committee for restructuring university majors suggested linking job cadres to placement tests for graduates of various educational institutions, as part of efforts to achieve alignment between the outputs of Kuwait University and the requirements of the labor market.

Well-informed sources told a local Arabic daily that the study compiled by the committee, was aimed at understanding university majors and knowing their compatibility with the needs of the local labor market, and presented different solutions for some scientific departments that it considers not corresponding to jobs requirements, including merging scientific departments, or converting them into programs for postgraduate studies, or the development of virtual education programs for a limited period, in addition to other solutions.

The study’s recommendations called for the necessity of establishing a program or system for rehabilitation of employees after graduation in higher education institutions, as well as the importance of qualifying and providing newly appointed employees with the necessary and adequate skills for jobs, and not focusing on the scientific certificate only during employment.

The university had previously formed a committee to study the courses in its scientific disciplines, in preparation for measuring the possibility of restructuring the majors at the university.