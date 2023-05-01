The Singles Housing Follow-up Committee which targets the private and model housing areas has resumed its work after stopping for two months and has cut off the power supply to 5 houses in the Al-Faiha and Al-Dasma areas of the Capital Governorate, due to the real estate owners violation of Kuwait Municipality Law No. 125 of 1992.

Al-Shammari told Al-Rai daily, in his capacity as a member of the committee, that “the committee is preparing to organise a campaign in the areas of Farwaniya governorate during the next few days.”

Meanwhile, the Deputy Head of the Judicial Enforcement Team, Ahmed Al-Shammari, announced that, during the month of April, the team registered 26 violations in the governorates of Jahra, Farwaniya, Al-Ahmadi, and the Capital.

Al-Shammari said the team recently issued a violation report for the owner of a violating property in the Jahra Governorate for circumventing Law No. 48/2005 and Ministerial Resolution 121 of 2017 as he intended to divide the property into 35 to 40 apartments and studios.

He stated that the team issued a citation and contacted municipal officials to inform them of the violation in order to take action.