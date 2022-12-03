A member of the Parliamentary Public Utilities Committee, Dr. Muhammad Al-Mahan, said the committee met senior officials of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature, to discuss the issue of preserving the heritage and historical places of the State of Kuwait, noting that “the meeting ended with an agreement on the necessity of reconstructing the Failaka Island, preserving the spirit of the ancient urban heritage that bears the historical character of the Kuwaiti regions.

Al-Mahan said, told a local Arabic daily, after the meeting that “the committee directed the NCCAL to pay attention to the old Ahmadi market, to rebuild the Mubarakiya market, which was recently destroyed by fire, and to present a plan to establish heritage markets in all governorates of Kuwait,” calling on the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor to restore life of popular cafés, and reopen the wedding halls as soon as possible.

He stressed that “preserving the national cultural heritage is one of the main pillars for introducing modern generations to the history of the fathers and grandfathers who struggled to build Kuwait today.”