The Parliamentary Coordination Committee held a meeting yesterday to discuss the priorities of representatives scheduled to be placed on the agenda of the upcoming second regular session, reports Al-Anba daily.

The parliamentary source added that the committee reviewed the priorities presented by the representatives over the past two weeks, and classified them into three areas, the first of which is political, the second is developmental, and the third is livelihood, pointing out that a meeting will soon be held with the government coordination committee to agree on the priorities.

The committee will subsequently hold an expanded parliamentary meeting in the presence of the Speaker of the National Assembly, before the start of the next session, to review the legislative map and announce the reports ready to be included in the agenda for the coming months of November and December.